EDUCATION MINISTER SAYS EXAM SCHEDULES NEED TO BE REVISED

The minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert says the time has come to evaluate the number of examinations that students in St. Lucia have to sit. Dr. Rigobert says that the evaluation of the current system will have to be very thorough.
The minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert says the time has come to evaluate the number of examinations that students in St. Lucia have to sit. Dr. Rigobert says that the evaluation of the current system will have to be very thorough.
Sandals Regency La Toc held a special ceremony to honor some of its more outstanding …