Education minister congratulates graduating class of the SALCC and new NPA exec

(PRESS RELEASE) – Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert has extended her congratulations to the 2017 graduating class of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), following the tertiary institution’s graduation exercise last weekend.

Over 700 students successfully completed courses at the college in various disciplines from among six divisions and its Continuing Studies Department.

Minister Rigobert wished the students well in their future endeavours and advised them to always remain true to the Creator, their families and country.

“You the graduates of 2017 must be confident that you have been sufficiently equipped to pursue your dreams. May you stay in alignment with your Divine purpose. As you develop do make a concerted effort to give of yourself and talent so that those around can be encouraged as they navigate their own growth path,” Dr. Rigobert said.

The Minister has also congratulated the newly elected Executive of the National Principals Association of Saint Lucia (NPA). The Association advocates on educational policies and has a foremost interest in the professional development and advancement of principals.

Said the Minister, “I look forward to working with the newly elected executive of the NPA to meet the strategic goals of the Ministry as together we endeavour to produce well rounded citizens, who are more than adequately equipped to make a worthwhile contribution to our country. I anticipate that notwithstanding the challenges that beset the sector, we can continue to facilitate the professional growth and advancement of our teachers as they continue to serve in the best interest of our children.”

The new executive includes Dr. Cadelia Ambrose as president, Olivia Mathurin as vice president, Claudia Edward as secretary and Maurica Alcee as assistant secretary. Davis Thomas was elected treasurer and Judy Johannes as PRO, while Valerie Henry and Melisa Charles were elected floor member.