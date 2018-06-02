Home / News Updates / EDUCATION MIN. TARGETS PARENTS IN LITRACY SEMINAR

EDUCATION MIN. TARGETS PARENTS IN LITRACY SEMINAR

Rehani Isidore June 2, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

As part of this year’s observation of Reading Month; the Vieux- Fort Primary School organized a series of classes and workshops for parents.
The seminars culminated with a short ceremony this week where parents received reading starter kits.

