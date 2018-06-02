EDUCATION MIN. TARGETS PARENTS IN LITRACY SEMINAR

As part of this year’s observation of Reading Month; the Vieux- Fort Primary School organized a series of classes and workshops for parents.
The seminars culminated with a short ceremony this week where parents received reading starter kits.
