ECSC to host anniversary exhibition at City Hall

GIS – THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT CONTINUES ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the ECSC, the 50th anniversary steering committee has planned an exhibition to be held at the Castries City Hall, next week.

The ECSC 50th Anniversary Exhibition will be held in collaboration with the OECS Commission, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), and the Saint Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association (SLDHA).

An invitation to view the weeklong exhibition is extended to all citizens, residents and visitors. The event, held under the theme “Celebrating the Past, Embracing the Future,” will take place from Oct. 9 -13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The main purpose of the exhibition is to give the people of Saint Lucia a better understanding and appreciation of the inner workings of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Among the many exhibits will be the works of the Rt. Hon. Sir Vincent Floissac, former Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, having served in that capacity from Nov. 1991 to July 1996.

Members of the legal fraternity and the public will also benefit from a live tutorial on how to successfully navigate the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s website.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order, No. 223 of 1967. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, Territory of the Virgin Islands, and Montserrat). It has unlimited jurisdiction in each member state.