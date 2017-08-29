The Eastern Caribbean collective organization for music rights (ECCO) is on the path to what its chief executive officer describes as a ‘bumper year’ for music royalty distribution.
Steve Etienne says ECCO will pay out over ec$1,000,000 in royalties this year.
The organization is getting set to pay artistes for live performances.
ECCO To Payout 1 Million In Royalties
