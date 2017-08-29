Home / Top Stories / ECCO To Payout 1 Million In Royalties
CEO of ECCO, Steve Etienne

ECCO To Payout 1 Million In Royalties

Alison Kentish August 29, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

The Eastern Caribbean collective organization for music rights (ECCO) is on the path to what its chief executive officer describes as a ‘bumper year’ for music royalty distribution.
Steve Etienne says ECCO will pay out over ec$1,000,000 in royalties this year.
The organization is getting set to pay artistes for live performances.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ECCO to pay for Live Performances Amid “Bumper Year”

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) is on the path to what …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved