ECCB Will Honour Sir K Dwight Venner with $50 Banknote

At its 89th Meeting, convened on 20 October, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council approved the $50 as the circulation banknote on which The Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner’s image will be displayed as a permanent tribute to his legacy.

The late Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the ECCB, served the ECCB member countries and the wider Caribbean with distinction over a 26-year period. As a lasting tribute to his sterling contribution, the ECCB engaged the services of De La Rue, the authorised printer of its circulation banknotes, to prepare design concepts for a new $50 note bearing the image of Sir Dwight, in addition to the standard security features of the existing banknotes.

The $50 banknote is the second highest denomination of the EC Currency in circulation, which makes it a fitting mark of respect to Sir Dwight.

The process of final design approvals and production means that it will still be some time before the new note bearing Sir. K. Dwight Venner’s image comes into circulation. The ECCB will advise the general public when the process is completed and the new note is ready for circulation.