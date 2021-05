The latest report from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank paints a bleak picture of Saint Lucia’s economy in 2020. In fact, according to figures provided by the EECB, Saint Lucia had the worst performing economy in the entire eastern Caribbean currency union, which was pummelled by the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the downturn, its not all gloom and doom with the possibility of a recovery in 2021. However, any potential rebound will depend on the management of the covid-19 crisis.