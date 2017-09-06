Home / Top Stories / ECCU Hosts Dialogue On Growth Action Plan

ECCU Hosts Dialogue On Growth Action Plan

Miguel Fevrier September 6, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is bringing together partners to address growth, competitiveness and employment in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).
The bank hosted the one-day meeting in Saint Lucia on September 5th, to discuss its growth action plan.
It is part of a series of in-country consultations in conjunction with the OECS commission.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

FRC, CDF & Events St. Lucia gear up for Arts& Heritage Month

Events Saint Lucia, the CDF, and the Folk Research Centre have finalized the calendar of …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved