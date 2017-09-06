The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is bringing together partners to address growth, competitiveness and employment in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).
The bank hosted the one-day meeting in Saint Lucia on September 5th, to discuss its growth action plan.
It is part of a series of in-country consultations in conjunction with the OECS commission.
ECCU Hosts Dialogue On Growth Action Plan
