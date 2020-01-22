The governor of the eastern Caribbean central bank warns of the fiscal challenges facing saint Lucia in its bid to implement national health insurance. Prime minister Allen Chastanet is resolute in his quest at sweeping healthcare reform.
The governor of the eastern Caribbean central bank warns of the fiscal challenges facing saint Lucia in its bid to implement national health insurance. Prime minister Allen Chastanet is resolute in his quest at sweeping healthcare reform.
The president of the police welfare association (PWA) Travis Chicot has joined the chorus of …