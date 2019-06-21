EASTERN ZONE U17 CHAMPIONSHIP COMMENCES THIS SUNDAY

SLFA- On Sunday June 23rd the Eastern Zone U17 Championship will commence at the Grand Riviere Playing Field in Mabouya Valley with the following two games:

Game 1- On The Rock Strikers (Dennery) Vs. Ti Rocher F.C (Desruisseaux) at 2:30pm.

Game 2- Diamond Ballers F.C (Desruisseaux) Vs. Lion Heart Sports Club (Desruisseaux) at 4:30pm.

A total of 15 clubs will be participating in the tournament that will be played in the Maboiuya Valley and they have been drawn into two (2) Groups, with the 2 top clubs based on points from the respective groups advancing to the semi- finals and then finals.

Group A comprises Piton Travel Young Stars and On the Rock Strikers from Dennery, Blanchard United and Ti Rocher F.C from Desruisseaux and Rovers Utd, Survivals F.C & Togetherness Youth from Mabouya Valley.

Group B comprises Lion Heart Sports Club and Diamond Ballers from Desruisseaux, T.G.M and Young Strikers from Mon Repos, D.C.Y.O from Dennery and Monarch, Richfond Youth Organization and Aux-Lyons Utd from Mabouya Valley.