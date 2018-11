The 2018 Earth Science Week Has Been Officially Launched. This Year’s Activities Are Designed To Foster Greater Awareness Of Geological Hazards. They Are Being Spearheaded By The National Emergency Management Organization (Nemo) And UWI Seismic Research Center. The 2018 Theme Is “Earth As Inspiration.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit