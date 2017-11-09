Early Start for Soleil 2018

Saint Lucia (November 8, 2017) –With not a moment to rest, the Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL) has launched its plans for Soleil 2018. In a ceremony held on Wednesday November 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, a team from Saint Lucia including Chief Executive of ECSL Thomas Leonce, Minister responsible for Tourism and Broadcasting, Dominic Fedee, and Agnes Francis, Chairperson for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, unveiled plans for the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer of Festivals to an audience that comprised Travel Agents, Tourism Officials and other strategic partners in the United States of America.

“Understanding the value of the international markets to the sustainability of our Summer Festival, we felt it critical to launch in these regions early, while travellers are making the big decision about where to go for the summer,” comments Thomas Leonce, CEO of ECSL.

He adds, “Coming out of Soleil 2017, we are well placed to identify the opportunities to make the Soleil Summer Festival even more viable. In 2018, we can look forward to some adjustments to the calendar, a strategic recalibration of the festival elements, so to speak, to create an even more viable events product that also sets us apart as a unique tourism destination for festival lovers,” he closes.

The Soleil Summer of Festivals will feature, as its core line up the Food and Rum Festival scheduled for January 12th to 14th, Saint Lucia Jazz from May 6th – 13th, Saint Lucia Carnival from June to July 2018 followed by Roots & Soul, August 31st to September 2nd and culminating with Arts & Heritage Month in October.

Already the line-up has been confirmed for one of the leading events, Saint Lucia Jazz. This highly anticipated event has received much focus given its position as one of the most staple national events next to Saint Lucia Carnival. As such, this festival which has been given a makeover is positioned more so now as a Jazz Festival for purist Jazz lovers – a placement that differentiates it from other music festivals in the region and internationally.

“We are thrilled to see the inclusion of some of the elements that established our Jazz Festival from its inception,” notes Domnic Fedee, Minister with responsibilty for Tourism and Broadcasting. He adds “With the staging of more intimate, targeted Jazz showcases at our hotel venues, we have seen and anticipate that we can sell an experience that is sure to bring more visitors to Saint Lucia during this period. We have also considered, how the overall festival fits into the international events calendar, taking into account the traveller patterns and too the economic climate and international affairs, all of which lend to creating a product that is viable and sustainable,” he concludes.

In 2018, Saint Lucia Jazz will feature A WORLD OF JAZZ at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort from May 7. Another hotel venue is the Harbor Club, the newest addition to the Saint Lucia hotel landscape. On May 10 and May 11, the Harbor Club will host A TASTE OF BOURBON STREET, a two-night dinner set featuring Jazzmeia ‘Jazz’ Horn. Also on May 11, the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa will host THE LINCOLN CENTRE JAZZ EXPERIENCE featuring five-time Grammy Award Winner, Lalah Hathaway.

Other confirmed international acts include British vocalist and singer-songwriter, Zara McFarlane, Soloist Denys Baptiste, Haitian-American performing artist Pauline Jean, worldwide drummer, Guadeloupean Arnaud Dolmen, Cameroonian bassist Etienne Mbappé and the Prophets, Dominican guitarist Cameron Pierre and vocalist Carolyn Malachi. Also appearing is AZIZA, featuring saxophonist Chris Potter, double bassist Dave Holland, guitarist Lionel Loueke and drummer Eric Harland. Making the Saint Lucia Jazz line up as well is Alfredo Rodríguez, an internationally acclaimed Cuban jazz pianist

Saint Lucia Jazz climaxes with an eclectic showcase at the Pigeon Island National Landmark on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 13 showcasing The Frantz Laurac Quartet, Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson and Friends, R + R = NOW, a world class, world-renowned combination of some of the greatest American musicians in the Jazz world including 3 time Grammy Award winning pianist Robert Glasper, rapper Terrace Martin, Trumpeter, composer and producer – Christian Scott, Derrick Hodge – Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer, record producer, and musical director; music producer, keyboardist & beat-boxer Taylor McFerrin and Justin Tyson, drummer extraordinaire.

Avery*Sunshine caps it all off with her thunderous, gospel bred pipes and heart-to-heart content.