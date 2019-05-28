Home / Epoll / E-POLL MAY 27TH 2019

E-POLL MAY 27TH 2019

Stephy Anius May 28, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

DO YOU THINK THE IDEA OF PAYING INFORMANT FOR INFORMATION ON CRIME WOULD BE EFFECTIVE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

PRIME MINISTER SPEAKS ON UPCOMING PLANS FOR THE COUNTRY

The Allen Chastanet administration has been on the front foot of late, with last week’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved