Home / Epoll / E-POLL JUNE 3RD 2019

E-POLL JUNE 3RD 2019

Stephy Anius June 3, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

Do you think the breakdown in the traditional family structure is fueling violent criminal activity in St. Lucia?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

MULTIPLE CHARGES SLAPPED ON DRIVER OF CAR WHICH STUDENT WAS RIDING IN WHEN FATALLY SHOT

Police have formally charged the driver of the vehicle in which 17-year-old Arnold Joseph who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved