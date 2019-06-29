Home / Epoll / E-POLL JUNE 28TH 2019

E-POLL JUNE 28TH 2019

June 28, 2019

We want to know:

Are you satisfied by the effort put in by St. Lucia to become The University of the West Indies’ 4th campus territory?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

