E-POLL JULY 19TH 2019

Stephy Anius July 19, 2019

We want to know:

Are you confident that the government will meet its target for the completion of the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

