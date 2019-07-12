Home / Epoll / E-POLL JULY 12TH 2019

E-POLL JULY 12TH 2019

Stephy Anius July 12, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

We want to know:

Do you support the establishment of an independent organization to investigate allegations of wrong doings on the part of the police?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

