Home / Epoll / E-POLL JULY 11TH 2019

E-POLL JULY 11TH 2019

Stephy Anius July 11, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

We want to know:

Given the positive projections for St. Lucia’s tourism, are you more confident in becoming involved with the Tourism Industry?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – to vote yes
2 – for no
3 – No comment
and 4 – I don’t know

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

WRAP IT UP FOR THE VAVAL

The medical community is urging persons to be particularly guarded during the carnival festivities. During …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved