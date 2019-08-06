Home / Epoll / E-POLL AUGUST 5TH 2019

E-POLL AUGUST 5TH 2019

Stephy Anius August 6, 2019 Epoll, News Updates 2 Comments

We want to know:

Are we adequately prepared for the likely impact of climate change?

Voting is easy!
Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or WhatsApp to 720-4022.

For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.

From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

