E-POLL AUGUST 2ND 2019

We want to know:

Do you support the call for Caribbean governments to adopt a regional approach to negotiations with big businesses where relevant?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).

For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.

From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487

Press:

1 – Yes

2 – No

3 – No comment

4 – I don’t know