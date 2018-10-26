DWAYNE BRAVO RETIRES FORM INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

ESPN cricinfo- West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has called time on his international career. He will however continue to play franchise T20 cricket across the world.

The 35-year-old made his debut in 2004, and played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is, although his last international appearance was more than two years ago, in a T20I against Pakistan in September 2016.

In a statement released to the media, Bravo said, “Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players.”

Bravo played his last Test in 2010, and had gradually transformed into a T20 specialist in the past few years. The combination of his big-hitting ability, athletic fielding, and canny bowling with an assortment of slower balls and change-ups made him a much sough-after figure in T20 cricket the world over.

His last ODI was in 2014, the fourth match of the dramatic series against India in Dharamsala, after which the West Indies flew home in protest against their board, cutting the tour short. Bravo was the captain of the ODI side then, and at the toss, the full squad stood behind him, symbolically backing his decision.

With his announcement, Bravo has drawn a line under any potential international comeback. As recently as before West Indies’ ongoing tour of India, there had been talk of Bravo, among others, possibly making it to the national team.

He ends with 2200 runs at an average of 31.42 in Tests, with three centuries, to go with 86 wickets at 39.83. In ODIs, he made 2968 runs at 25.36, with a strike-rate of 82.30, while taking 199 wickets at 29.51 with an economy rate of 5.41.

“I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age,” Bravo said. “I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion.”

