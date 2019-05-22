DUNNOTTAR SCHOOL BAND SHOWS OFF THEIR SKILLS

The Dunnottar school band has been enjoying success over the past few months, playing at hotels and various functions.
On International Bio-Diversity Day the band played at the official function hosted by the OECS Commission and other partners.
St. Lucia joined the world community in the observance of International Bio-Diversity Day. This comes …