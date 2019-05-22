Home / News Updates / DUNNOTTAR SCHOOL BAND SHOWS OFF THEIR SKILLS

DUNNOTTAR SCHOOL BAND SHOWS OFF THEIR SKILLS

Stephy Anius May 22, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The Dunnottar school band has been enjoying success over the past few months, playing at hotels and various functions.
On International Bio-Diversity Day the band played at the official function hosted by the OECS Commission and other partners.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OECS COMMISSION CELEBRATES WORLD BIODIVERSITY DAY

St. Lucia joined the world community in the observance of International Bio-Diversity Day. This comes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved