DUNNOTAR PRODUCES CEREBRAL PALSY DOCUMENTARY

The Dunnottar school is hoping that the public will share, view and support its special video production which sheds light on children living with cerebral palsy, from the viewpoint of the children, their parents and teachers. The heartwarming 13-minute documentary was produced in collaboration with J-Kube productions and Kosmik riddim. It shares positive messages from children with Cerebral Palsy who speak of their love for mathematics and having ‘dancing feet’ to the story of a past student who has transitioned into the mainstream school system.