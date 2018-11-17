DSH PITCHES CHAMBER ON PEARL OF THE CARIBBEAN

Desert Star Holdings [DSH] Chairman Teo Ah King Brought In His Top Executives On Thursday November 15th, To Pitch To The Saint Lucia Chamber Of Commerce On Potential Investment Opportunities Expected Out Of The So-Called ‘Pearl Of The Caribbean’ Development, Earmarked For Vieux-Fort. Also Making The Case For DSH, Was Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Who Encouraged The Chamber Membership To Participate In The Expanding Project, Which Includes A Proposed Race Course For High Stakes, Thorough-Bred Horse Racing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

