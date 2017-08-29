DSF Awards Scholarships for 2nd Year

The Darren Sammy Foundation (DSF) rewarded the recipients of its 2017 scholarship program on Monday, August 28th 2017.

This year, 12 underprivileged students will benefit from the program. The Darren Sammy Foundation (DSF) has awarded scholarships to less fortunate students, to help them fulfill their educational and sporting goals.

Launched in 2017, the scholarships include textbooks, school supplies, and uniform expenses.

This year, 12 students, including two qualifiers from last year ages 9-13 received assistance.

Through DSF Scholarship program, each recipient is assigned a mentor, who helps with the management of finances and keeps them on track with their academics.

Chair Cathy Daniel told students to ensure that remain motivated daily.

The Foundation was established with the motto– “Once you Can Imagine and Believe, You Can Achieve”. [Watch video]

Barbados-based Sagicor General Insurance has also lent its support to the DSF.

In December 2016, the Foundation launched its Bringing Smiles Campaign to spread Christmas cheer to the families of scholarship recipients.