The official contract signing for the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project was held in late November 2020. Backed by the world bank group, the project is intended to build-out climate resilient infrastructure across Saint Lucia.
The official contract signing for the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project was held in late November 2020. Backed by the world bank group, the project is intended to build-out climate resilient infrastructure across Saint Lucia.
One mother is desperately seeking closure in the search of her son who has reportedly …