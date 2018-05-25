Former Education Minister Dr. Robert Lewis
DR. ROBERT LEWIS DENIES A LAMBIRDS ‘SCANDAL’
Rehani Isidore
May 25, 2018

2018-05-25
Lambirds academy was no scandal. This is according to Former Education Minister Dr. Robert Lewis in response to what he claims are attacks on his integrity by certain government Ministers.
Dr. Lewis was a guest on the 24 May edition of ‘That Makes Me Mad’.
