Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert says she is taking full responsibility for the controversy which erupted over common entrance students who selected the Beanfield Secondary School as their high school of choice.

Recently, parents were informed that the Beanfield Secondary will not permit a form one intake for the 2018-2019 school year.

The very late notice threw parents into a quandary and the situation came to a head at a meeting between them and education officials on May 17th.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit