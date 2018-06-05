DR. REMY GIVES BACK TO LABORIE STEEL PAN

The youth of the Laborie steel pan continue to display their mastery of steelpan music.

Last weekend, ophthalmologist Dr. Emsco Remy made a contribution to the former panorama champions musical journey.

The band remains dedicated to transforming the lives of young people by developing musical and artistic talent in the community.

Dr. Remy, along with former Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy, was recently honored by the Laborie community.

He says this is one way of giving back and he is pleased that that donation will go towards the project’s participation in panorama 2018.

The pan project focuses on children and young people between the ages 6 to 20.

Members gladly welcome the kind gesture. Labowi promotions introduced the Laborie steel pan project in November 2006.

The band also offers an extra-curricular program at the Laborie girls’ and the Laborie boys’ primary schools.

