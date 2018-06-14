Dr. Raymond Resolute on Government Tax Policy

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond says that the current UWP administration is not against taxation.

However, he argues that the administration is more concerned about the application of tax rates and the timing of the implementation of tax policies.

Dr. Raymond was fielding the latest round of media questions about the additional $1.50 fuel excise tax, lifting the fuel price cap and concerns about the possible impact of the cost of fuel on goods and services here.

He alleges that unlike the previous SLP administration, the incumbent uses its discretion in the imposition of taxes. He adds that the UWP is aware of the need for revenue and taxation is one method.

