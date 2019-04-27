DR RAYMOND BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON ‘TALK’

Senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has made his first media appearance since the latest controversy that resulted in the public service minister proceeding on leave, amid a government of Saint Lucia investigation. Dr. Raymond was a guest on talk with journalist Rick Wayne on Thursday. The television talk show appearance follows leaked telephone conversations, purportedly between the public service minister and a young Trinidadian woman.

Dr. Raymond was quizzed about his future as a member of cabinet. The shamed senator used the talk show platform to launch his own defense where members of the opposite sex are concerned.

When asked about the latest Ubaldus Raymond developments, opposition leader Philip J. Pierre said he would not get involved, adding that the SLP was instead focused on issues of national development.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said he was awaiting the facts in the matter and former Prime Minister Stpehenson King told the press that the situation was ‘unfortunate,’ noting that the prime minister appoints cabinet ministers based on their integrity, ability and their commitment to national service and development.

A release from the Attorney General’s office has promised to present the outcome of the investigation into this matter.