Chairman of the Caribbean community (Caricom) prime minister of saint Lucia Allen Chastanet, has congratulated the prime minister of Dominica and the Dominica labour party on the outcome of the country’s recent elections.

Despite a contentious and controversial campaign, Skerrit and his DLP cantered to victory after securing 18 of the 21 seats in Dominica’s parliament at the polls on December 6th 2019.