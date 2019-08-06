Home / News Updates / DR JAMES FLETCHER HONORED WITH GLOBAL CHANGE-MAKER AWARD

DR JAMES FLETCHER HONORED WITH GLOBAL CHANGE-MAKER AWARD

Stephy Anius August 6, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Former government minister and passionate climate change advocate Dr. James Fletcher has been bestowed with a special award. He is one of only three Caribbean nationals to be given the honour of Global Change-maker.

 

 

 

