Author of the Caribbean people, Dr. Lennox Honychurch delivered the inaugural lecture of the eastern Caribbean public lecture series by the UWI Open Campus on the critical aspects of governance in the Caribbean.

He posed questions on the effectiveness of the constitutions, arguing that challenges such as communication, and climate change need to be addressed.

Dr. Honychurch added that the methods used by the islands to manage themselves today, have their roots in the tumult of the 1970’s.