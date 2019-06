The member of parliament for Castries South Dr. Ernest Hilaire says he will consider legal action to stop what he deems to be harassment at the hands of the police. Dr. Hilaire has been the subject of police investigations into his purchase of a vehicle. The police are investigating whether the vehicle belongs to the state or Dr. Hilaire.

Dr. Hilaire says he has provided all the documents to show that this is indeed his vehicle purchased with his money.