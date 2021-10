Dr. Gilbertha St. Rose was the guest on hit mid-morning radio 100 programme “out-goes-in on Thursday. The appearance comes ahead of a disciplinary hearing before the medical and dental council on charges of negligence, all stemming from her continued use of the drug Ivermectin to prevent and cure Covid 19. The ministry of health joined a long list of distinguished organisations in warning against the use of Ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid 19.