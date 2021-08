A well known local physician has issued a call to arms by all Saint Lucians against the covid-19 virus. Dr. Tanya Destang-Beaubrun in a now viral Voice-note, made an emotional plea to citizens to follow the guidelines and protocols and cast aside the deep-seated political divisiveness on an issue of life and death. The warning comes against the back-drop of the imminent arrival of the dreaded delta variant and a sense of foreboding among the medical fraternity as covid-19 cases surge.