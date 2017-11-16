Dr. Anne Marie Patricia Murray and daughter knighted

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday November 12th 2017, St. Lucian Dr. Anne Marie Patricia Murray and her daughter Marie-Antoinette Murray were knighted in New York in the Order of the Knights of St. John.

The Knighthood was sanctioned by The World Organization of Natural Medicine and has recognition as an NGO/DPI by the United Nations.

According to UN.org, an NGO “is any non-profit voluntary citizens group which is organized on a local, national or international level. Task-oriented and driven by people with a common interest, NGOs perform a variety of services and humanitarian functions bring citizen’s concerns to Governments; monitor policies and encourage political participation at the community level. NGOs provide analysis and expertise, serve as early warning mechanisms and help monitor and implement international agreements. Some NGOs are organized around specific issues such as human rights, the environment and health among others. Their relationship with offices and agencies of the United Nations System differs depending on their location and mandates.”

As Dames of the Order of Knights of St. John, Dr. Anne Marie P. Murray and Dr. Marie-Antoinette Murray are charged with the responsibilities of humanitarian affairs, in educating the poor and needy and the marginalized, in areas of natural health and other societal conditions that affect their well-being spiritually, physically and mentally. Through their humanitarian efforts over the past 20 years in the Caribbean, Doctors Anne Marie P. Murray and. Marie-Antoinette Murray who operate a clinic at the Nature Holistic & Wellness Centre at Rodney Bay Gros Islet have demonstrated their understanding of the health needs of the sick and poor in the Caribbean and thus were invited to be knighted.

Dame Dr. Anne Marie Patricia Murray and Dame Dr. Marie Antoinette Murray are no strangers to their assignments. They have been serving St. Lucia, the rest of the Caribbean and elsewhere to the best of their ability. However, owing to the love of their country, Saint Lucia, they will give priority to St. Lucian citizens requiring medical attention.