The Emergency Services Were Stretched Late Monday Afternoon As They Were Called To Respond To A Serious Bus Crash Along The Dennery By-Pass Road. More Than A Dozen Persons Were Injured, As The Bus In Which They Were Travelling, Was Forced Off The Road And Into A Ditch.

