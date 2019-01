The seven families whose houses were gutted by the New Year’s Day fire are struggling to come to terms with their new reality. It could have been far worse given the cluster of houses in the community and the difficulty in getting to the fire. The situation was a challenge for the fire fighters who battled to contain the flames in very trying conditions.

