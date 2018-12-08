DOUBLE TRAGEDY AT SUNBUILT

One man is dead and his friend is in a critical condition at hospital, as a result of what is believed to be an accident involving a gun.

The police are investigating what may have gone wrong on Thursday night.

One of the leads being followed, is that the gun was being cleaned when it fired off with a bullet hitting his friend in the head.

It is said that panic ensued, leading to the man who was cleaning the gun turning it on himself.

The community of Sunbuilt is shocked and saddened by this tragedy.

