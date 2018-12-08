Home / News Updates / DOUBLE TRAGEDY AT SUNBUILT

DOUBLE TRAGEDY AT SUNBUILT

Stephy Anius December 7, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

One man is dead and his friend is in a critical condition at hospital, as a result of what is believed to be an accident involving a gun.
The police are investigating what may have gone wrong on Thursday night.
One of the leads being followed, is that the gun was being cleaned when it fired off with a bullet hitting his friend in the head.
It is said that panic ensued, leading to the man who was cleaning the gun turning it on himself.
The community of Sunbuilt is shocked and saddened by this tragedy.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CHEF NINA COMPTON CAPTURES ANOTHER AWARD

Chef Nina Compton’s feverishly anticipated restaurant, ‘Bywater American Bistro’ captures Restaurant of the Year (2018). …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: