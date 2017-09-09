Double Homicide at La Clery

Two men were gunned down Saturday (September 9) in La Clery, Castries during a suspected drive by shooting.
Authorities have identified the deceased as David Khodra, 28, and Shane Augustin, 25. The two were said to be seated on a motor cycle when gunshots were discharged in their direction shortly after 2:00 am.
According to reports the shooter fired from a motor vehicle.
Khodra and Augustin were pronounced dead at hospital.
No arrests have been made. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the double homicide.
The homicide count stands at 37 following the deadly Saturday shooting.