The northern Caribbean is keeping a close watch on hurricane Dorian, as the weather system continues to increase in strength.
The forecast is for Dorian to become a major storm before making landfall on mainland united states.
The national emergency management organisation NEMO is examining new legislation to be forwarded to cabinet, …