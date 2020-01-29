Home / Breaking News / DONATIONS TO SAINT LUCY’S HOME

DONATIONS TO SAINT LUCY’S HOME

Allin Fevrier January 29, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

St Lucian resident in Atlanta Georgia philanthropist Denis Ishmael
worked closely with HTS last year to bring good cheer, items and financial assistance to the *Marian Home
*St. Lucy’s Home
And the *Holy Family Children’s Home.
The collaboration with Denis Ishmael not the first of its kind resulted in these institutions and their residents having an enjoyable festive season.
Valerie Albert Fevrier who coordinated things on the ground indicated that it was a joy working with Denis.


The above mentioned reciepents also benefited from the generosity of Taj Weekes and his TOCO Foundation Massey stores, Peter and company distribution, Gemma
Albert- Mattfeldt and Charles Serieux and family.
Looking forward to a continued partnership in 2020.

