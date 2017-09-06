Dominoes Pizza Robbery Attempt Leaves One Person Nursing Gunshot Wounds

Two suspected bandits are reported to have made an attempt to hold up a popular pizza delivery business on September 5.

Sometime after 8 pm Tuesday, the two armed suspects stormed the business located in a typically busy commercial building at Choc Estate, Castries and allegedly demanded cash.

Reports suggests security personnel intervened and in the process an undisclosed number of gunfire was discharged hitting one guard multiple times.

The Major Crimes unit is actively investigating the matter.