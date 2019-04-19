Home / News Updates / DOMINICA’S CONVENT HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST ‘BUS RIDE’ AT SJC

DOMINICA’S CONVENT HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST ‘BUS RIDE’ AT SJC

Stephy Anius April 18, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Dominica’s Convent High School is saying ‘thank you’ to the St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) for its benevolence following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The all-girls secondary school, based in the capital Roseau, was severely damaged after the hurricane and the SJC opened its doors to as many students as possible, ensuring that they were able to continue their education. The Dominica Convent High School’s choir, speech chorale and sign language club, will stage its first overseas production at the SJC auditorium on Easter Monday.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CASTRIES SOUTH MP ASSESSES 2019 BUDGET

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire says the 2019/2020 budget lacks clarity and cohesion.   …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved