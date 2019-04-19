DOMINICA’S CONVENT HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST ‘BUS RIDE’ AT SJC

Dominica’s Convent High School is saying ‘thank you’ to the St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) for its benevolence following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The all-girls secondary school, based in the capital Roseau, was severely damaged after the hurricane and the SJC opened its doors to as many students as possible, ensuring that they were able to continue their education. The Dominica Convent High School’s choir, speech chorale and sign language club, will stage its first overseas production at the SJC auditorium on Easter Monday.