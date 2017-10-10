Dominica – Relief, Recovery, Rebuilding

A little over three weeks after Dominica was hit by the full-force of category 5 Hurricane Maria, the country is preparing for a shift from relief to recovery.

A major part of that process involves bringing food and housing supplies to Dominica’s 72,000 residents.

An HTS news team is back from a tour of the storm-ravaged country and Alison Kentish reports on ongoing efforts to bring relief to Dominica’s indigenous communities, spearheaded by the united states agency for international development (USAID).