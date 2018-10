Just Over One Year After Hurricane Maria Unleashed More Than A Billion Dollars’ Worth Of Damage On Dominica, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Speaking At The 43rd Annual General Meeting Of The Insurance Council Of Saint Lucia, Made An Appeal To Insurers To Review Policies For Populations Vulnerable To Climate Hazards.

