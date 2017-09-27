Home / News Updates / Dominica in Dire Need of Life Vests and Medication for Elderly

Dominica in Dire Need of Life Vests and Medication for Elderly

Rehani Isidore September 27, 2017

The OECS is making a special plea of life vests and marine craft to help hurricane-ravaged Dominica in continue operations of daily life.

Lifejackets are one of the top items needed to assist nature isle Dominica in its effort to return to a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

According to the Commissioner of Grenada to the OECS, Dr. Patrick Antoine, Dominica has a large of population of centenarians. He revealed that senior citizens have been severely impacted by the hurricane and are in dire need of medication.

