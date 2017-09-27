Dominica in Dire Need of Life Vests and Medication for Elderly

The OECS is making a special plea of life vests and marine craft to help hurricane-ravaged Dominica in continue operations of daily life.

Lifejackets are one of the top items needed to assist nature isle Dominica in its effort to return to a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

According to the Commissioner of Grenada to the OECS, Dr. Patrick Antoine, Dominica has a large of population of centenarians. He revealed that senior citizens have been severely impacted by the hurricane and are in dire need of medication.