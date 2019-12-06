Home / Breaking News / DOMINICA ELECTION ENTERS THE HOME STRETCH

DOMINICA ELECTION ENTERS THE HOME STRETCH

Allin Fevrier December 5, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

With mere hours to go before residents of the nature isle head to the polls in what has been a contentious campaign, the main political parties have been making a last minute pitch to the electorate.
The final hours of stump speeches come against the background of sporadic violence.
Two people were reportedly shot in Salisbury, where the caustic aroma of tear-gas filled the air.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

RSLPF TO DEPLOY TO DOMINICA

Saint Lucia police off to Dominica to help secure peace during the upcoming election. Best …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved