With mere hours to go before residents of the nature isle head to the polls in what has been a contentious campaign, the main political parties have been making a last minute pitch to the electorate.
The final hours of stump speeches come against the background of sporadic violence.
Two people were reportedly shot in Salisbury, where the caustic aroma of tear-gas filled the air.
DOMINICA ELECTION ENTERS THE HOME STRETCH
With mere hours to go before residents of the nature isle head to the polls in what has been a contentious campaign, the main political parties have been making a last minute pitch to the electorate.